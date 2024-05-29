Rumor: Rocksteady Studios founders are now making a game for Xbox Game Studios

HQ

Earlier this year, we reported that Rocksteady Studios co-founders Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill had started a new developer called Hundred Star Games. Their goal was to hire industry veterans to develop AAA titles.

Now, the usually reliable site Exputer reports that their first title will be published by Xbox Game Studios, and given their expertise in single-player games (they do, after all, have the Batman: Arkham franchise on their resume), it's perhaps not entirely surprising that the project is described as a "AAA standard, single-player, action-adventure game built in Unreal Engine 5".

Around 20 Hundred Star Games employees come from Rocksteady Studios, and in total they currently have 100 employees. Given that the developer is only about six months old, it will be a long time before we see anything tangible, but we can definitely count on the game being released for PC and Xbox at least.