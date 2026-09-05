Rumor: Rockstar moves up the PC launch of Grand Theft Auto VI

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There's obviously no doubt whatsoever that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on PC sooner or later. But at launch, it'll be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. So when will it come to PC?

We don't know for sure, of course, but looking at past experience, it took eight months for Grand Theft Auto IV, 19 months for Grand Theft Auto V, and 13 months for Red Dead Redemption 2. So, about a year later would be a reasonable guess. But... maybe it could happen sooner than that, at least according to VGC editor Andy Robinson.

In the latest episode of the VGC podcast, he says that everything that's happened in the gaming world recently, with skyrocketing component prices and shortages of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, has led Rockstar to consider speeding up the process:

"I do think they'll push the PC version up. There's a bit of noise about that. That perhaps the PC version might arrive sooner than some people might expect just because of everything that's going on."

If Rockstar had stuck to its usual schedule, a PC release in time for the next Christmas shopping season would have seemed reasonable, but now it looks like it might happen even sooner than that. Dare we even dream of a truly awesome PC version coming out this spring or summer?