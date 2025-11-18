Rumor: Rockstar has performed tests to see if Switch 2 can run Grand Theft Auto VI

HQ

There is no shortage of rumors online, and social media is full of people who want their "15 minutes of fame" - even if it means making something up. That's why it's important to keep track of which insiders are known for delivering good intel rather than bad.

One person we don't know much about is Nash Weedle, which means he has rarely delivered rumors that have been substantial and/or accurate. Perhaps that's why a social media user asked a more well-known insider, NateTheHate, to verify information from the former. It's about Grand Theft Auto VI, which Nash Weedle claims is coming to Switch 2.

However, NateTheHate kindly suggests that this may actually be true, writing:

"I said a while ago that R* was doing tests to bring it to Switch 2; but tests don't always equal release. I know an effort has been made to see if they can bring it to the platform. I don't know the current state of that effort."

Considering that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to Xbox Series S, which several developers have compared to Switch 2 in terms of performance, it doesn't sound entirely impossible. For now, this remains just a rumor, but let's hope that Rockstar's tests have lived up to expectations.