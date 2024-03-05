Rumor: Respawn are making a new Titanfall game

HQ

Fans wondered for years why Respawn didn't want to make a Titanfall 3, but last year it was revealed that it was actually in the works at one point, but was canceled after less than a year of development. However, that hasn't stopped people from continuing to hope for a sequel, and now a reliable source has come forward with some hopeful information.

Journalist Jeff Grubb tells Giant Bomb's podcast Game Mess that a new Titanfall game is on the way, but with the caveat that there is no Titanfall 3:

"This game, as it stands today, as far as I understand, is a 'Titanfall game'. It's in the Titanfall universe. But everyone I talk to keeps saying, 'Well it's not, but... don't get in your mind that it's Titanfall 3, a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign.' I'm like, 'Well wait, what? Then what is this game?' I still don't know."

Last week, EA announced that they would be laying off around 670 people and at the same time shut down the Mandalorian project the studio was rumored to be working on. While this is of course tragic, it could also provide additional resources for this secret Titanfall game and increase the chances of it actually becoming a reality.

How excited are you to return to the world of Titanfall, even if it's not Titanfall 3?