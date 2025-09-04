Rumor: Resident Evil Requiem will be released for PlayStation 4 and Switch 2

HQ

During Gamescom, we finally got to take a closer look at Resident Evil Requiem and were able to share our impressions in a preview that you can find here. This highly promising horror game is currently announced for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and it looks set to be incredibly good looking.

But despite this, it seems that Capcom wants more people to have the chance to play it, even on weaker formats. At least, that's what the often very accurate Capcom insider Dusk Golem claims, writing that he agrees with previous rumors that Requiem is also coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch 2:

"I won't beat around the bush, Resident Evil Requiem should be releasing on PlayStation 4 & Nintendo Switch 2, seems this was kinda' known behind the scenes & in the grapevine. I'm not the first person to say this publicly actually, just corroborating. Talked about it with five different people in the last few weeks and know another guy with a good reputation said as much less than a week ago. So not from me, but I have been hearing the same thing.

Unsure if it'll be at launch, and my guess is it'll be a different version with different tech sorta' like the 360/PS3 & Wii/PS2 era, since some features of Requiem like ray tracing are focused on modern platforms.

But if the question is, is it happening or not, the answer pretty much is, yeah it's happening."

Considering that these versions have not been officially announced yet, it seems likely (assuming the information is correct, of course) that Capcom is not aiming to have them ready for launch on other formats in February. Take this with a pinch of kosher salt, as it is unconfirmed information after all, but Dusk Golem is at least one of the more reliable leakers.