Rumor: Resident Evil - Code: Veronica will be announced next year

It may have been poor timing considering all the news from The Game Awards, but just hours before the show started, an Xbox executive revealed that there will be an Xbox event at the end of January, where we will get to see both Fable and Forza Horizon 6, among other things.

Someone who obviously likes Resident Evil very much took to social media to ask the renowned Capcom insider DuskGolem if this Xbox event could be the place where Capcom will present the long-rumored (but never officially announced) Resident Evil - Code: Veronica Remake.

DuskGolem responded to this, writing that Capcom will definitely not be announcing any new games in the series that would draw attention away from Resident Evil Requiem just one month before its premiere. However, he added that it will still be announced next year, where we suspect the Summer Game Fest events in June, Gamescom in August, Tokyo Game Show in September, and The Game Awards in December are the most likely candidates:

"What I've heard is Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake should be announced next year, and release in 2027, then Zero Remake releasing the following year in 2028. I'll keep you posted if I hear differently."

In short, it sounds like the Resident Evil Zero remake is also alive and well, and perhaps optimized for next-generation consoles, as most analysts seem to agree that both the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next (or whatever it will be called) will be launched then.