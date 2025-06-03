Rumor: Resident Evil 9 will be announced this week

HQ

It's been a full four years since the release of a mainline game in the Resident Evil series (Resident Evil Village) and two years since the premiere of the latest remake (Resident Evil 4). So it's high time to see what happens next - and now there are signs that it may happen very soon.

MP1st writes that they have sources claiming that the game will be shown at Summer Game Fest this Friday, or possibly at Microsoft on Sunday in connection with the Xbox Games Showcase. Whether the game will be called Resident Evil 9 or something completely different remains to be seen, but the usually credible Capcom insider Dusk Golem believes that this will not be the case, but that Capcom wants to drop the numbering to be able to make more standalone games without necessarily feeling like it's based on the predecessor.

According to Dusk Golem, Leon S. Kennedy is the main character, but he's apparently not the only one we'll get to play.

If this is true, we will get an answer in just three days, as it looks like.