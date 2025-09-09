Rumor: Resident Evil 7 will be released for Switch 2

HQ

Although PlayStation was the console where Resident Evil first began, it's easy to forget that Capcom initially released Code: Veronica exclusively for Dreamcast, before focusing entirely on Gamecube with its horror series, including a remake of the first game and the exclusive Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil 4.

Since then, Nintendo consoles have not been the place to go if you want to enjoy Resident Evil. While there were games released for Switch, these were cloud-based. But now we have Switch 2 out, and it has a whole different level of performance to play with, and now two fairly well-known insiders (noticed via Reddit) are hinting that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is coming to Switch 2. Apparently, these are native versions, so we'll be able to play without the need for cloud and online connectivity.

There have been frequent rumors that a Nintendo Direct is coming later this week, and if that's the case, we hope this does indeed show up. And if so, it's probably only a matter of time before Resident Evil Village is also announced for Switch 2.