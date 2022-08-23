Rumor: Quantic Dream will announce a new game this week

HQ

The last game released by Quantic Dream was Detroit: Become Human from 2018, and the only upcoming project we know about from the studio is Star Wars Eclipse, which isn't expected to be released for many years.

But it seems like they might have at least one additional project brewing, as the fairly famous and proven insider Tom Henderson now tweets that we can expect the studio to announce a new game at Gamescom... which technically starts 20:00 (CEST) today with the live streamed event Gamescom Opening Night Live.

If Quantic Dream's new game will be a part of the show today, be announced later this week or even not at all (even if Henderson usually is pretty reliable) remains to be seen.

