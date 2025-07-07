Rumor: Playstation 6 delayed - Not expected until late 2029

HQ

Exactly when the next Playstation will hit store shelves is something many fans are wondering about—and according to the latest rumor, we might be in for a long wait. Insiders claim that the Playstation 6 won't arrive until late 2029, which would also make the Playstation 5 Sony's longest console generation ever—spanning a full nine years on the market.

Mark Cerny, Sony's hardware mastermind, has previously stated that work on the next generation follows a long-term roadmap rather than being rushed. In the meantime, the Playstation 5 Pro is also receiving regular updates to keep the current generation alive and well.

Still, many fans online feel that nine years is stretching things a bit too far. Over on Reddit, you can read comments like:

"2028 would be perfect, still a lot of juice left in this generation."

"They really just need to make more exclusives utilizing the hardware."

One thing's for sure: the Playstation 6 is taking its sweet time. And if it really doesn't launch until 2029, that could have a major impact on how we experience the next generation—both from a gamer's perspective and in terms of how developers approach it.

So what are your thoughts on the Playstation 6? When do you think (or hope) it will be released?