Rumor: PlayStation 5 Pro approved games might still run in 30 frames per second

This generation started off very strongly with virtually all major games running at 60 frames per second, offering options for those who wanted to increase the graphics at the expense of fluidity.

Over the past year, however, we've seen more and more examples of big games running at 30 frames per second with no option to reduce the graphical fidelity in favor of a higher frame rate. But as you probably know, according to a number of good sources, Sony is currently working on a PlayStation 5 Pro, which is said to be released late this year or early next. Surely low frame rates should be a thing of the past?

No, unfortunately, that's not certain at all. While a more powerful version of the PlayStation 5 will definitely increase the chances of games running at a minimum of 60 frames per second, this is not a requirement from Sony in order to be labeled "Enhanced". Variety reports:

"While Sony wants this new mode in games, the PS5 Pro "Enhanced" label will still be available for a variety of other scenarios that include 30fps games. Developers have the option of increasing the target resolution for PS5 Pro games that run at a fixed resolution on PS5 or even increasing the target maximum resolution for games that run at a variable resolution on PS5."

The PlayStation 5 Pro will likely be the safest way to get the best technical level in your console games and hopefully very few developers and publishers will refrain from offering 60 frames per second as a standard in their games - but there is no guarantee.