Rumor: PlayStation 5 gets full Discord integration and better cloud streaming in March

HQ

Even though Stadia ultimately didn't make it, there are still strong interests pushing for game streaming, one of them being Microsoft which basically includes a virtual console for browsers, Smart-TV, smartphones and so on with the Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

We already knew that Sony was working on something similar as well, as the two companies revealed a cloud collaboration with Microsoft almost three years ago, and it seems like we're going to get to see what it has led to this spring. The reliable journalist and proven insider Tom Henderson writes at Insider Gaming that the next big firmware update for PlayStation 5, numbered 7.00, will be released on March 8, with a public beta launching in the "coming days". The main draw is streamed PlayStation 5 titles (today, only older formats can be streamed).

Besides game streaming of PlayStation 5, Henderson also claims we can look forward to full Discord integration in what seems to be a really massive update.

Are you looking forward to streamed PlayStation 5 games?