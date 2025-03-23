Rumor: Physical release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PS5 still requires an online connection

HQ

Even before Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was released for PC and Xbox last year, Microsoft announced that it was also coming to PlayStation 5, saying it would arrive in the first half of the year. And now it seems it's almost time. According to reliable leaker Billbil-kun, the release date will be announced on Monday - that is, today.

But... that's not all he had to say about the game, he also went into the physical release, which apparently will be one of a growing number of games on disk that don't work by themselves. You need an internet connection, and Billbil-kun explains:

"To address the most frequently asked question, both the Standard & Premium Editions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will include a PS5 disc. HOWEVER, an Internet connection will still be required to download the game and its content."

So far it's just a rumor, but Billbil-kun claims to have the metadata to prove it. Hopefully we'll find out more during the day. What do you think about the increasingly common physical editions that are essentially digital anyway because they don't work by themselves?