Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Persona 6

Rumor: Persona 3 Remake and Persona 6 to be revealed this summer

It seems like we can look forward to a double dose of Persona this summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Persona 5 was originally released in 2016 and received near standing ovations from both press and gamers, but although we've had updated versions and spinoffs since then, there hasn't been a direct sequel released.

But at least this one is on the way, at least if we're to believe an insider at ResetEra called Im A Hero Too, who proved to have a good knowledge on the series in the past. The person writes that Persona 6 will be announced this summer - and not only that - we'll also get Persona 3 Remake announced at about the same time: "Remake is pretty far along last I saw but so was 6. Last I heard, summer reveal."

Of course, this is far from an official confirmation, but nothing in the statement sounds unlikely and given the source, we still dare to get a little excited.

Persona 6

Related texts



Loading next content