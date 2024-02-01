Rumor: Persona 3 Reload is getting a lot of DLC this year

HQ

We really liked the remake of Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 which offers pretty much everything you could ask for in a completely remade game. Persona 3 Reload is clearly based on the original title, but has modernized gameplay, impressive graphics and really smooth solutions that makes it feel like it's a game that could have been developed 2024.

But... there were a few omissions, mainly the fact that some content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable was missing. But fear not, it seems like we might get what we ask for after all, as a very reputable Atlus leaker called MbKKssTBhz5 now reveals that "multiple DLC is planned", and better yet, all of it will be released before 1 April 2025.

Unfortunately, we still won't get everything as the female protagonist from Persona 3 Portable isn't going to be added, but it still seems like one of the very few drawbacks of Persona 3 Reload might be amended in a not too distant future.

You can check out our review of Persona 3 Reload over here, it's available starting tomorrow for PC, PlayStation and Xbox (and better yet, it's also included with Game Pass, so you should absolutely try it out if you love J-RPG's... or great games in general).