Rumor: Peacemaker is a Mortal Kombat 12 guest character

For a long time, it was firmly believed that Netherrealm Studios was working on a third installment in the DC fighting franchise Injustice, as they have been alternating it with Mortal Kombat. But back in February, it was unceremoniously revealed that the next game from the studio would indeed be Mortal Kombat 12.

Fortunately, it seems like we might get some DC love regardless. When a DC fan tweeted that Peacemaker is the best character from the DC Universe, the Windows Central editor Jez Corden replied that it "Would be cool if he was playable in an upcoming fighting game".

As Corden has proven on several occasions that he has good insider contacts in the business, it could mean that he is actually teasing something. While Mortal Kombat 12 isn't the only major fighting game coming this year (we also have Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8), the character Peacemaker would definitely be a great fit for Mortal Kombat, and the owner of Netherrealm Studios (Warner Bros.) also owns DC so it would be fairly easy to sort out.

Would you play as Peacemaker if he would show up in Mortal Kombat 12?

Thanks GamingBolt