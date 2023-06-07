Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Payday 3

Rumor: Payday 3 to be released in September

A trustworthy Xbox insider has already revealed a date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has actually been ten years since the release of Payday 2, which became incredibly popular and remains frequently played by its community. But this year, it's finally time for a proper sequel, and it will be shown during Summer Games Fest on Thursday.

While we certainly look forward to that, it seems like on of the key reveals regarding the title has already leaked, namely the release date. According to the proven Xbox insider Aggiornamenti Lumia, the game will be launched on September 21. No further explanation was given, but considering how often he/she has gotten things right in the past, we think it's a fair chance this turns out to be correct.

Payday also seems to be expanding besides the new game. As we've previously reported, there seems to be both a TV series and a movie based on the franchise under production.

HQ
Payday 3

Related texts



Loading next content