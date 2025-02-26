Rumor: Paramount is planning more Sonic the Hedgehog spinoffs

HQ

After Sonic the Hedgehog 3 became a smash hit with both film critics and moviegoers and also managed to charm the picky gamer audience, Paramount seems to have acquired a taste for more.

If we are to believe the often very knowledgeable movie insider Daniel Richtman (via Fiction Horizon), Paramount is currently considering expanding the universe with more spinoffs. We already have the TV series Knuckles, which was also very well received, so it's easy to understand why Paramount thinks there could be room for more.

As long as they maintain a high quality, we see no reason why this would not be good news. But if it's too much and not good enough, there's always the risk that Sonic's movie career will die faster than he can run.