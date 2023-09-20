Rumor: Order an Xbox Series X in almost any colour combination

HQ

Microsoft suffered one of the biggest video game leaks of all time yesterday when a lot of their plans and strategies were revealed by accident. This included a mid-generation refresh of Xbox Series X, with a sleeker looking console that has better power-options, a 2 terabyte SSD, is more eco-friendly and a brand new controller model.

One thing that was overlooked though was the fact that it seems like you will be able to get this console in the colours of your choice. This was revealed by VGC who noticed that the documents say you'll be able to order this unit from Xbox Design Lab.

This is the service that currently allows you to customise your own controllers (both standard and Elite) with millions of colour combinations to choose from. Both the new Xbox Series X console and the new controller will support Xbox Design Lab, so it seems like you will be able to get a piece of hardware that suits your home styling and/or is just in your favorite colour.

Which colours would you like your Xbox Series X in?