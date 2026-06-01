Rumor: Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches in late September

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Although there has been a surprising lack of news about the project, Capcom stated this past spring that development of Onimusha: Way of the Sword is in its final stages, and as recently as last week, a credible insider reported that the game is set to be released this year.

Assuming that's true, we should hear more during tomorrow's Sony event, the Summer Game Fest on Friday, or the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday. Given that Grand Theft Auto VI is releasing in November, it seems likely that Capcom is targeting the period from August to October.

Now, a rumor supporting this has emerged from X user ASDF, who is the same person who was the first to reveal the Rayman Legends Retold logo and who leaked content from Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced back in April. He claims that Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be released on September 25, which is a Friday (the day Capcom usually drops its games).

Whether that's true or not, we should find out this week, but hopefully a thrilling samurai adventure awaits us early this fall.