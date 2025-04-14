Rumor: One of Blizzard's franchises is getting the Netflix treatment

HQ

Few things are hotter right now than adapting games into movies or series. After hits like The Last of Us and Fallout in particular, there seems to be a feverish scouting for the next game franchise that Hollywood can interpret.

If we are to believe the often credible Windows Central editor Jez Corden, there is something new in the pipeline. Perceptive Reddit users have noticed that he says this in the latest episode of the Xbox Two Podcast:

"Can I drop something? I've heard, I'm not gonna say what game it is, but there's a Blizzard franchise that's getting some kind of Netflix treatment."

What it is, we can only speculate about, but something with Diablo, Overwatch, Starcraft or Warcraft has to be considered the most likely suspects. Is there some series in particular you hope Netflix are interested in?