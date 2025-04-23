Rumor: Oblivion Remastered is coming to Switch 2

HQ

Few things are hotter at the moment than The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which was both announced and released on Tuesday afternoon - something that had been widely rumored beforehand. Thankfully, it's available for both PlayStation and Xbox in addition to the PC version, but a Switch 2 release has not been confirmed.

But... According to the often very knowledgeable insider eXtas1s, there is no reason to worry. Via social media, he reminds us that he wrote a week ago that "Oblivion REMASTERED will come to Nintendo Switch 2 and I am aware that there is active work".

He was undeniably right about both the game and the stealth launch, so he may well turn out to be right here again. Hopefully we'll find out more in the not too distant future, because wouldn't this epic role-playing game be great to take with you everywhere on Nintendo's new hybrid console?