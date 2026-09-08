Rumor: Nintendo will launch a brand new Smash Bros. next year

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Nintendo leaker Malo932 has quickly become a frequently cited source after getting several major Nintendo news stories right recently. Just yesterday, we reported that he claims the Star Fox crew will be making an appearance in the upcoming Mario Kart World DLC, and now he has even more spectacular news to share.

Via Centro Leaks, we've now learned that Nintendo is hard at work on a new Smash Bros. title, which isn't going to be an updated version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but a brand-new game. And it actually gets even better, as the game in question is apparently set to be released in 2027, meaning an announcement could be just around the corner.

In addition to the aforementioned Star Fox DLC, the same leaker has also said that a new 3D Mario, Nintendogs, and even a Wario Land are in the works - so assuming this person is as well-informed about those projects as they've been so far, it's going to be a lot of fun to be a Nintendo fan in the years to come.