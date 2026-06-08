Rumor: Nintendo is working on a new Wario adventure

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A month ago, Star Fox was announced for the Switch 2 (which is set to launch this June), following a previous leak by insider NateTheHate. Since the latter had also leaked Rhythm Heaven Groove, which turned out to be accurate, we naturally wondered whether other Nintendo leaks from the same source are also accurate.

If that's the case, a new Wario game will also be released. We don't know yet if that will actually happen, but now another insider is chiming in. This time it's No arms and no legs, who writes on X:

"Oh yeah, highly doubt if it would be announced next week, and if so if I'm leaking the next Nintendo Direct or not. But a new Wario game is coming. Wahahaha."

No arms and no legs recently managed to reveal that Spyro: A Realm Beyond would be announced by Microsoft and was able to share information about the game even before it was officially announced. Of course, that doesn't mean everything he says is true, but at least he isn't a complete unknown and doesn't have a track record of nothing but inaccuracies.

Nintendo is also rumored to have a longer Direct stream this week with lots of news for the Switch 2, and if it actually happens, we'll hopefully learn more about this mysterious Wario game.