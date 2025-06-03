Rumor: Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob are guest drivers in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

It's not just Mario Kart World that digital kart enthusiasts are waiting for right now, as we also have Sonic Racing: Crossworlds to look forward to later this year. Here, Sonic and his many friends (and enemies) will get behind the wheel to compete in fierce races in classic settings.

But maybe they'll have some more company. Insider p0wyful has previously leaked images from the game, and now claims that both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob will make guest appearances in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. Given that both of these are owned by Paramount, who make the acclaimed Sonic movies alongside Sega, this doesn't seem unreasonable at all.

Guest appearances are nowadays exceedingly common in all kinds of games with even the slightest live service component, and other titles in the series have also had guest appearances, such as Banjo-Kazooie in Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and Nascar driver Danica Patrick and Disney icon Wreck-It Ralph in Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.

Given that the leaker has been right before, that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is about driving between different worlds via portals and the rationale of Sega borrowing trademarks from Paramount, this could very well turn out to be true - but for now, it's of course just an unconfirmed rumor.

That said... what do you think of the idea of karting with the Turtles and racing on a track based on Bikini Bottom in Sonic's upcoming racing game?