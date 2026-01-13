Rumor: Ninja Theory is working on a third Hellblade adventure

HQ

It wasn't a big seller, but Senua's Saga: Hellblade II received consistently positive reviews and is considered one of the most visually stunning games of this generation. Many assumed that it would also serve as a kind of farewell to Senua and her adventures - but that doesn't necessarily seem to be the case.

In the Xbox Two podcast, the often very knowledgeable Xbox journalist Jez Corden says:

"From what I understand, the next game [from Ninja Theory] is Hellblade 3, and it's going to be a bit more interactive than Hellblade 1 and 2. I don't know the exact nature of what Hellblade 3 is going to be like, if it's even going to be Hellblade 3, but it does sound like it's going to be in the Hellblade universe. And it does sound like they want to make it more of a game and broaden its appeal to some degree."

It is, of course, possible that we will return to the universe without Senua, or that she will appear in a supporting role, but it could also be something entirely separate. For anyone hoping for the horror game Project: Mara, which Ninja Theory presented six years ago, Corden has some disappointing news:

"You guys shouldn't expect Project: Mara to be a thing. Project: Mara was just a concept, it's not a game, and it's not a game they're currently working on."

He says that it's certainly something they may return to, but if Corden is right (and he often is), it seems that we can look forward to more Hellblade in due course, albeit in a slightly lighter and more gameplay-oriented action adventure.