Rumor: Next Xbox is stronger than PlayStation 6, but also more expensive

We are hearing more and more talk about both PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next, both of which have been confirmed to be on the way without any actual details at all. When it comes to the latter, many believe that Microsoft wants to try to harmonize PC and Xbox more, in order to also be able to offer games via, for example, Epic Games Store and Steam - something that would mean a console with basically all games (except Nintendo's).

Now, the well-respected YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead has presented a new leak regarding the next generation of Xbox, and as usual, they go into depth with the technical specifications. Zuby_Tech has compiled the information via social media, which reveals, among other things, that the AMD APU that is claimed to be used is significantly larger than in PlayStation 6 - and consequently significantly more expensive.

The design is also more reminiscent of a PC than traditional consoles, and apparently we can expect a launch in 2027. Pure Xbox has transcribed part of the conversation, which includes how the next Xbox compares to the PlayStation 6 in terms of performance:

"It will be the largest APU used in a gaming console in history... it will total roughly 408mm squared - that's about 13% larger than both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox One X's die size. And it is a 46% larger die than the monolithic one that will be used in the PlayStation 6 home console.

So yeah, it should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC/console hybrid."

They also discuss the price of the console, which is expected to be high - but not quite as high as a reliable PC:

"That's OK I think, because this time around, Xbox is going to be much more than a console. It should also be something that can run more than just Xbox apps and challenge the PC gaming market at least somewhat directly. And although it is using a large, for a console, APU die, I will say that compared to PC mega APUs, it's actually a tad smaller.

And therefore, yes, while I don't see Xbox Magnus as likely being a direct competitor to the next-gen PlayStation console anymore due to how much more Magnus will cost to make than the PS6, compared to PC gaming systems I actually think it will be much more favorable.

Xbox Magnus is going to be pretty expensive from the perspective of a console, I think it will definitely cost more than $800... I don't think it needs to cost more than $1200."

We highly recommend taking a look to keep up with all the details from the leak. What do you think, is it the right strategy to build the most powerful console that can also run PC games - even if it will cost a pretty penny?