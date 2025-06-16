Rumor: Next Xbox is a traditional console and not a PC

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation Xbox, with Microsoft making no secret of the fact that they are working on it and claiming it will be very powerful. Some leaks suggest that the console will be more closely related to a Windows PC in terms of hardware in order to be able to run games from Steam, for example.

But now comes a rumor that claims the exact opposite. The well-known leaker eXtas1s draws attention to a claim from AMD insider Kepler, stating that the next Xbox will be a traditional console, after all.

And this seems to be at least partially backed up by Windows Central editor Jez Corden who, in a response to another eXtas1s post about backwards compatibility, writes that it's true that the next Xbox will work with games from the Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X and also run them on a hardware level (no emulation involved).

Of course, we don't know if this is true, but we suspect that many of you are hoping that the information turns out to be correct.



