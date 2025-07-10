Rumor: Next Xbox drops backward compatibility for older games

HQ

Backward compatibility has long been something of a mantra for Xbox, but with the next console, that might be about to change. According to an anonymous insider, Microsoft is planning to end support for Xbox One games—especially third-party titles. A few games will still work under the "Play Anywhere" initiative, but those will be the exception rather than the rule.

The anonymous source claims:

"Obviously any XBOX 1st Party game or game with a 'Play Anywhere' special agreement will work on either XBOX Consoles or Microsoft's new ASUS Windows Handheld, but any old game or most third party are likely going to have major problems working on future XBOX Consoles if they really are just glorified Windows PCs."

This would mean that consumers who previously purchased Xbox One titles may suddenly find themselves unable to play them on newer hardware. The insider also suggests that the move toward a PC-based platform makes it technically difficult to maintain backward compatibility—which is said to be the main reason for scrapping the feature.

Do you still play older titles on your Xbox?