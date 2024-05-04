Rumor: Next Tomb Raider is a open world adventure set in India

HQ

It's been six years since Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released back in 2018 (the same year as Alicia Vikander played Lara Croft in the latest Tomb Raider movie), which means we haven't seen anything new from the series in quite some time.

But according the the leaker V Scooper on X, this might be about to change. He/she says that the "Next Tomb Raider game will be fully open world and set in India" and that it will be revealed "soon". The game is described like this:

"Featuring vast sceneries, free use of the motorcycle, parachute, and common Lara's traversal methods to unrestrictedly navigate across a big map and its challenges."

The leaker even claims to have an idea when it will arrive, adding that it is supposed "to release in less than a year if there are no delays. But this is totally not locked."

While this is information from a source we're not entirely familiar with, the very trustworthy Insider Gaming shared this news piece, adding that V Scooper is "a Twitter user with a history of past scoops", which makes it at least somewhat more credible.

We've known for years that a new Tomb Raider is in production and that it is being developed with Unreal Engine 5. There have also been plenty of rumors claiming that the next Tomb Raider would indeed be open world, but all the information above is still unconfirmed so take it with the usual amount of salt (we prefer kosher).