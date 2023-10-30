Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghostbusters Afterlife

Rumor: Next Ghostbusters movie is called Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel premieres in March next year.

HQ

The summer heat had barely arrived in June when Sony revealed the chilling poster for the Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel, planned for a 2024 premiere in March. As the Ghostbuster logotype as frozen, we assumed it would be a cold adventure taking place in New York, and if the movie insider MyTimeToShineHello is to be believed - this is exactly what we're going to get.

He has now leaked the title for the movie, which supposedly will be Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. A reasonable guess is that the Empire in the title is Empire State (nickname for New York State), and that it will get really, really cold for some supernatural reason.

Ghostbusters Afterlife

