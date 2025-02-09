Rumor: New Star Fox game will launch alongside Switch 2

HQ

New games in the Star Fox series aren't exactly something we're spoiled with—especially good ones. If we disregard Star Fox 2, which was finally released alongside the Super NES Classic, we haven't been treated to a new game in the series since 2016, when Zero launched on the Wii U. A rather messy entry in the franchise, handicapped by downright atrocious controls.

But if the rumors are true, Nintendo now has a new game in the works featuring the fox and his animal friends, just in time for the launch of the Switch 2. Additionally, it's said that Nintendo has developed the game internally this time, which would make it the first in-house Star Fox title since Star Fox 64.

Exciting stuff, and of course, we're keeping our fingers crossed that the rumors are true. A new Star Fox could be a real treat—don't you think?

Are you looking forward to a new Star Fox?