Rumor: New Sonic game to launch late next year

2023 has been a good year for Sonic fans with plenty of well made Sonic Frontiers content, the second season of Sonic Prime on Netflix and the well received Sonic Superstars launching tomorrow. Fortunately, it seems like 2024 might be every bit as good.

The Reddit user Vilkam has shared what is claimed to be a slide from an internal Sega presentation recently. Someone has made sure to remove the PDF file though, which ironically might show that it is in fact real, as big companies always want these things taken down - even if it's not water proof reasoning.

Still, the most important stuff from the slide is still available on social media, and thanks to this, we now know that the Knuckles TV series has been moved to 2024, that we're getting a third season of Sonic Prime and that a smartphone title with Sonic launches during the spring. And it gets better, as it is also revealed that a new game launches in time for the holidays next year.

There is nothing known about this secret game, but we doubt it's a sequel to Sonic Frontiers as it premiered less than a year ago. Although it could be a well made fake, let's keep our fingers crossed it's the real deal. What kind of a Sonic adventure do you hope this is?