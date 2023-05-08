Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumor: New Limited Edition Xbox accessories are coming

A wireless controller and a wireless headset seems to be planned.

There are no shortage on people calling themselves insiders on social media, but a vast majority does not have proven track record and frankly seems to be guessing and most of all crave attention.

The user Billbil-kun on Twitter is one of the insiders actually worth to be called an insider, and have been sharing scoops several times (most recently on the Diablo IV bundle, which turned out to be mostly true). Now he has been at it again, revealing that Microsoft has planned new Limited Edition Xbox accessories; a controller and a headset.

A resonable guess is that this is Starfield related items that we'll get to hear more about during the Starfield Direct on June 11.

Starfield launches for PC and Xbox in September.


