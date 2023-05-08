Rumor: New Limited Edition Xbox accessories are coming

HQ

There are no shortage on people calling themselves insiders on social media, but a vast majority does not have proven track record and frankly seems to be guessing and most of all crave attention.

The user Billbil-kun on Twitter is one of the insiders actually worth to be called an insider, and have been sharing scoops several times (most recently on the Diablo IV bundle, which turned out to be mostly true). Now he has been at it again, revealing that Microsoft has planned new Limited Edition Xbox accessories; a controller and a headset.

A resonable guess is that this is Starfield related items that we'll get to hear more about during the Starfield Direct on June 11.