Rumor: New Friday The 13th video game is under production

It's not uncommon that unannounced video games gets revealed by people who aren't a part of the studio developing them like voice actors, artists and composer. And now we've got some juicy stuff from the latter category.

The legendary and iconic Friday The 13th movie composer Harry Manfredini claims that a new game in the franchise is under production. This new project has nothing to do with the ill-fated (legal dispute) Friday the 13th: The Game, which was published by Gun Media, and is no asymmetrical multiplayer title.

Manfredini says this game has "more realistic looking" and is being developed by a different company. For now, that's pretty much all we know, but hopefully we'll get an official confirmation soon. Perhaps even later this evening during Summer Games Fest...

Thanks Friday The 13th: The Franchise