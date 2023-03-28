Rumor: New evidence of a Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom Special Edition

HQ

A few months ago, we echoed some alleged leaked images about a model of Nintendo Switch special edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although at no time Nintendo confirmed that it was a real model, neither were denied, and the matter had been forgotten until yesterday, when the official Twitter account summoned us to a special broadcast about the game presented by Eiji Aounma in which we would see ten minutes of gameplay of the game, and that will take place this afternoon at 16:00 CEST.

It seems that the rumor about this model (which is possibly the last OLED themed one we will see before we see the Nintendo Switch successor) now picks up new momentum and that an announcement is imminent. An alleged Gamestop employee has posted an image on Reddit about an entry in their product database with a new Switch model to be announced.

We do not know if the final design of this console will be the same as the one we saw in December last year, but what is clear is that Nintendo's big launch of the year has all the chances to be accompanied by a new console to explore this fragmented Hyrule and live the continuation of Breath of the Wild. We'll find out this very afternoon.

Would you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED special edition Tears of the Kingdom?