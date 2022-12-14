Rumor: Naughty Dog is working on The Last of Us: Part III

Neil Druckmann has been a busy guy during the last few years, as he barely had the time to finish The Last of Us: Part II before he started working on the upcoming TV series. But as the production of the latter now has wrapped up, it's a fair question to ask what he will do next.

The usually very reliable leaker ViewerAnon says he/she have an answer to that question and claims on twitter that Druckmann's "next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog". He/she also writes that "FACTIONS is coming first, not sure on the new IP", and this means The Last of Us: Part III isn't the next title from the studio, which is The Last of Us: Part II multiplayer spinoff Factions.

Even though ViewerAnon must be considered a reliable source that has leaked some interesting details regarding the franchise before, it's still important to remember that this is only a rumor. But if true, we can expect a whole lot of The last of Us during the upcoming years, starting with The Last of Us: Part I that was released earlier this fall, the TV series next year, Factions probably late 2023 or 2024 and The Last of Us: Part III after that.