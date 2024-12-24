Rumor: More Indiana Jones games on the way

HQ

After the success of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it seems the legendary adventurer might not be hanging up his whip just yet. According to insider reports, multiple new Indy games are most probably in development, though details remain under wraps.

The buzz started when industry insider Daniel Richtman teased in a post on X that more Indy games were on the way. This was quickly backed up by Jez Corden of Windows Central, who responded with an "It's true" gif, further fueling speculation. Though it remains unclear which studio is behind these potential titles, the success of The Great Circle has many wondering if Machine Games will return to continue the franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle earned praise for its clever puzzles and Troy Baker's standout performance as Indy, despite some platform-specific technical issues. The game's fresh take on the character has sparked curiosity about how future titles could expand the franchise. With these rumored projects likely in their infancy, fans may have to wait for official details.

What kind of Indiana Jones game would you like to see next?