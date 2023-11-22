Rumor: Modern Warfare III is getting two The Walking Dead icons

HQ

Rick Grimes and Michonne returns to our screens early next year in the new spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and it seems like the new TV show won't be the only thing we'll see from the duo. According to the dataminer HeyImAlaix (referred to as "reputable" by Insider Gaming), there are proof in the code which shows that Rick Grimes and Michonne are about to join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as Operators.

We assume this will happen around the premiere of the new show on February 25, so it doesn't seem like we will have to wait unreasonable long to see what they have to offer the game.

