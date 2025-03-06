Rumor: Minecraft Dungeons is getting a sequel

HQ

Five years ago, the Minecraft spinoff Minecraft Dungeons was released, which became unexpectedly popular and received quite a long support from Mojang with tons of extra content. However, after almost three years, Mojang decided they were done with the game and moved on to other projects.

Exactly what we don't know, but now X0X_LEAK (via Insider Gaming) writes that they have apparently been working on a sequel for two years:

"New Minecraft spinoff game currently called "Project Spicewood". Its a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons and has been in development since at least 2 years."

As if that wasn't enough, user Vislowerkebab has also shared alleged image evidence of the project.

Minecraft Dungeons was a dungeon crawler for up to four people that received mostly favorable reviews, although some felt it lacked a bit of depth. Hopefully this is something that will be added in a potential sequel.