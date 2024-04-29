Rumor: Microsoft wants to speed up Fallout 5 development

HQ

There have been plenty of reports and signs that work on The Elder Scrolls VI is now in full swing at Bethesda, while they also continue work on Starfield, both in terms of maintenance and new content.

In addition, they are in some capacity also working on Fallout 5, where we previously reported that the creators of the Amazon Prime series Fallout were given some advance information so that the story would not clash with the upcoming game.

But when will it be released? Unfortunately, it seems like a very, very long time, and Bethesda has repeatedly said that they will launch The Elder Scrolls VI first - which is likely several years in the future. But now there is a glimmer of hope.

After the huge success of the Fallout series and the surge in interest in the games, Microsoft is now looking to speed up work on the next adventure, and in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast, Windows Central's trusty editor Jez Corden says the Xbox team wants to find a solution:

"They're currently formulating plans on how to get the next Fallout, here for us, sooner rather than later. That's what they're talking about, from what I understand."

A possible solution could be that Obsidian - which previously made Fallout: New Vegas (and has employees from the creators of the first two main games in the series) - is given the task of creating an intermediate game so that Bethesda can continue working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI before seriously tackling Fallout 5.

A solution at least we would appreciate as Fallout: New Vegas is often considered the series' best game from the last 20 years. What do you think Microsoft and Bethesda should do to satisfy Fallout fans' craving for new adventures?