Rumor: Microsoft takes a loss of $150 for each Xbox Series S/X

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Gradually, prices for today's consoles have been rising, rather than falling as they usually do as the hardware gets older and is mass-produced on a larger scale. This includes both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, which today cost hundreds more than when they were released in 2000. In addition, a price increase for the Switch 2 is on the horizon as well.

There have been loud complaints about this, because nobody wants to pay more. Console manufacturers blame tariffs and chip shortages, but that doesn't stop people from accusing Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo of being greedy. So what's the real story, and just how much profit are they making on these expensive consoles?

In an article on Windows Central, editor Jez Corden argues that it's a bad idea for Microsoft to offer competing retailers with Project Helix, something that's been widely rumored. He believes this would take away a large portion of the extra revenue Microsoft earns from gamers using the Xbox Store:

"If Xbox Helix is indeed an "open" PC, Xbox would have no choice but to price it like an "open" PC. The Xbox Ally also costs $999.99 because ASUS cannot make their money back on the software sales, given that they have no real distribution platform of their own."

Then comes the real bombshell. Corden, who is often very well-informed, writes that Microsoft, despite the price hikes, is taking massive losses on every Xbox Series S/X sold:

"Thanks to the RAMpocalypse, those wafer thin margins get even trickier. I've been told Xbox is losing around $150~ per Xbox Series X|S sold right now even after the planned August 2026 price hike. Now imagine 50% or more of those Xbox Series X|S users bypassed the Xbox ecosystem and went straight to Steam to buy games. The margins would be even worse. You wouldn't have a business at all."

It remains to be seen which path Microsoft will choose for the next generation, but a loss of $150 per console sold certainly makes it easy to understand why the price is skyrocketing. And unfortunately, it seems it could get even more expensive going forward. We don't know what the situation is for Sony and Nintendo, but the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are quite similar in terms of performance and should therefore be in a comparable position.