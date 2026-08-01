Rumor: Microsoft leans toward continued disc support in the next generation

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It's been a month since Sony announced the somewhat shocking news that they will be phasing out physical games as of January 2028. Even though a clear majority of all games are sold digitally today, many people are strongly critical of the move.

Among other things, concerns have been raised that PlayStation consoles aren't particularly backward-compatible, that the only opportunity to buy games at a lower price will disappear, and that Sony doesn't provide adequate protection for digitally purchased products while your physical won't work at all. Michael Futter, co-founder of the gaming industry consultancy F-Squared, recently stated that Sony's decision to stop selling physical games is "extremely anti-consumer."

Sony, however, is standing its ground, and as recently as Friday announced that the decision is final. Many have believed that Nintendo will be the only company to continue supporting physical games in the future, since Microsoft was an early adopter of digitally downloaded games. But so far, nothing has been said about Project Helix and physical discs, and now Digital Foundry expert John Linneman is weighing in on the discussion.

He says he's not at all convinced that Microsoft will phase out physical games in the next generation. On the contrary, his latest information suggests that Project Helix will support discs (transcribed via Resetera):

"I'd heard from a couple sort of sources [...] but at least, before the current Xbox reset - I don't know where it is now - it sounds like Microsoft was actually very much going to continue disc support. Not because they value retail disc sales, but because they wanted to ensure that all your Xbox games are still playable on new Xboxes."

What Linneman is referring to is the Positron program, which makes it possible to convert your physical Xbox games into digital licenses. This would allow you to play, for example, your old Xbox 360 games on both PC and Project Helix - but to do so, you'd need a disc drive so your old games would work. He continues:

"[...] I think that might all tie into this disc-to-digital stuff as well, but I get this feeling that they might actually, especially given their reaction, I'm not saying they're going to solve problems [...] but I do see a future where Microsoft actually supports discs going forward, for users that want to take their library with them... while Sony just completely cuts people off."

In short, the final word doesn't seem to have been said on whether Project Helix will support physical games. Hopefully, we'll hear more this fall, as Microsoft has an event planned to celebrate the Xbox's 25th anniversary.

How important is it to you that the next Xbox has a disc drive?