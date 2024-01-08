Rumor: Microsoft have very high expectations for the Senua's Saga: Hellblade II reviews

HQ

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was a brilliant and highly original game that combined a historic adventure with mental illness, all presented with drop-dead gorgeous graphics. The expectations on the sequel have been high from the gaming community, and it seems like Microsoft themselves are expecting something really special as well.

The fairly known and reliable insider and leaker NateTheHate says that Microsoft has internal projections showing that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II might be awarded with a review aggregate over 90 on Metacritic. While it's not clear whether this is based on internal or external mock reviews, it still shows that this might turn out to be the highest reviewed Xbox Game Studios title for quite some time - even if mock reviews aren't the same thing as real life (more than one publisher have been surprised before by lower than expected scores despite positive internal testing).

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included with Game Pass starting day 1). The latest trailer can be found below.