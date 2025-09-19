Rumor: Mega Man is gearing up to join Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

Yesterday, we shared our thoughts on Sonic's own Mario Kart World challenger, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds (we liked it, read our review here), which will be released on September 25. But apparently, physical copies of the game have found their way onto the market, and now images of the release have appeared on social media.

Interestingly, there seems to be an image that reveals which guest characters, tracks, and vehicles are coming to the game, with Minecraft and Spongebob and more already announced. One name we didn't know was coming, however, is Mega Man.

Assuming the photos are genuine, it seems that Capcom's beloved "blue bomber" will appear as a driver in the game, and presumably with an accompanying kart (could it be a transformed Rush?) and perhaps even his own track. We can dream, and hopefully we'll find out more sooner rather than later (Tokyo Game Show next week perhaps...?).

Check out two of the leaked images in the Bluesky post below - and keep your fingers crossed.