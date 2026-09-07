Rumor: Mario Kart World is getting a visit from Star Fox

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When Mario Kart World was released early last summer, many people noted that it seemed practically designed for DLC. There were several characters with few outfits, the open world was relatively empty, there were empty spaces on the map that could easily be filled in, and several drivers from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were missing.

But... it's been nearly a year and a half since the game hit the market, and so far, nothing has been said about any DLC. Now, however, the fairly well-known Nintendo leaker Malo932 (via My Nintendo News) claims that DLC is actually in development, and if you've been missing guest characters, that's exactly what's on the way. Admittedly, it doesn't involve favorites like Link or Isabell (both of whom are in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), but rather the Star Fox crew.

It also doesn't seem like this will be the only thing we'll see from Fox McCloud and his friends, because this leak also hints that a new Star Fox game is in the works.

Of course, all of this is just rumors, so take it with a huge grain of salt, but we're keeping our fingers crossed, right?