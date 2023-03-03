Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Rumor: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield coming to Fortnite

It seems like two Resident Evil heroes will help us out in Fortnite.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Few games have had as many collaborations as Fortnite over the years, and countless characters have appeared and guest-starred. Now we're just three weeks away from the launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake, and with that, a yummy rumor of yet another collaboration has surfaced.

Renowned Fortnite insider Shiina reveals that both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are coming to the game and will be added to the Item Shop in Chapter 4 - Season 2. Now this is admittedly not an official confirmation, but Shiina's track record and the logic of the collaboration still makes us rate this as highly likely.

Do you usually buy new characters for Fortnite?

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content