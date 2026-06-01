Rumor: Lego Superman next in line for TT Games

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Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was recently released and seems to have received a well-deserved warm reception from both critics and players. We liked it too and gave it a glowing review.

Next, we're obviously looking forward to a ton of DLC that will expand the adventure even further (not least with Harley Quinn and the Joker), but what comes after that? Well, it seems that TT Games is currently working on a Superman title intended for single-player gameplay. The source is the owner of the Lego Games News account on X, who goes by the name Zay, and who has previously leaked information about Lego games that turned out to be accurate on several occasions.

But... just a few hours after making this statement, all threads on both X and Reddit were deleted, while Lego Games News itself wrote:

"Lego Games News does not know what the next game TT Games will release. Despite recent rumors stating so. We are just fans like everyone else :)

We do apologize for making comments on our personal accounts hinting towards potential projects in a joking manner."

Of course, we don't know if Zay was just joking, but many seem to think there's more to this than meets the eye. Perhaps he was contacted by Warner's lawyers, who asked him to be more cautious with such information, and that's why he removed everything?

Regardless, a Superman game feels pretty logical. He's the biggest face of the DCU right now and has a new movie coming out in 2027. Releasing a Lego game in conjunction with that would obviously be a smart move.