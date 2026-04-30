Rumor: Lego is about to announce a Mega Drive set

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Following the release of Lego versions of the Atari 2600, Game Boy, and NES, among others, it now appears that the next console to receive the Lego treatment will be the Mega Drive (Genesis in the US). As most people know, it is Sega's biggest console success ever, and it competed with the Super Nintendo during the first half of the 1990s.

The source of the rumor is BrickTap, which is considered a credible insider in the Lego community. However, anyone hoping for something truly massive is likely to be disappointed, as this is a set that will apparently cost the equivalent of $40, which logically means it will be a smaller item. The set is numbered 40926 and is due to be released as early as June 1, which should mean we'll soon get a formal announcement.

Incidentally, this is the second time Lego has released a Sega-themed set based on hardware, as last year saw the release of a Mega Drive controller. We're keeping our fingers crossed that it will be a popular set so that Lego and Sega might release a larger joint project down the line.