Rumor: Kirby: Planet Robobot is making a comeback on Switch next year

Yet another remaster is heading to the Switch.

According to insider Nate the Hate, Nintendo is reportedly planning to release a Switch version of the platformer Kirby: Planet Robobot next year. The game, originally launched nearly a decade ago by Nintendo and HAL Labs, was praised for its creativity and variety.

This rumored port is part of Nintendo's strategy to expand the Switch library in 2025, while the company prepares for the launch of its next-generation console. As known, several other ports of older games are set to arrive on the console next year, including Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Are you hoping this rumor is true?

